Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on February 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambev alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Ambev Stock Up 1.1 %

ABEV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.