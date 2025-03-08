American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.3 million. American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.