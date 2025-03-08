American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEI. William Blair raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

