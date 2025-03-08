AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 24,420 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -330.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

