AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $99.82 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,818,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 0.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,869.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,505.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,069.19.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

