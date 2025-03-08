AMG National Trust Bank Sells 18,655 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

