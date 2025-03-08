Amundi Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,315,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $891.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $950.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.