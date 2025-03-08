Amundi Has $553.69 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,411 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $553,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 695,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $71,120,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

