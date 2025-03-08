Amundi Has $687.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Amundi reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 709,702 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $687,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.96 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

