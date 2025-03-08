Amundi Has $980.11 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 423,278 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $980,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.70 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.