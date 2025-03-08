Amundi Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,997,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560,172 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,151,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.