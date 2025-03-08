Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $132,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

