Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $12.40

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

