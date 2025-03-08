Analyzing Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) and Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Adagio Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -5.4, indicating that its share price is 640% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adagio Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autonomix Medical and Adagio Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Autonomix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 956.60%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Adagio Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Adagio Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($12.93) -0.20 Adagio Medical $266,000.00 61.30 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Adagio Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Adagio Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -212.48% -161.13% Adagio Medical N/A 160.59% 40.99%

Summary

Adagio Medical beats Autonomix Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

