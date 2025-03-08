Analyzing Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) & LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LEG Immobilien and Lifestyle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Lifestyle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien -52.85% 5.27% 2.02% Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Lifestyle International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.34 billion 4.39 -$1.70 billion ($8.50) -9.36 Lifestyle International $294.67 million 2.86 -$167.95 million N/A N/A

Lifestyle International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Lifestyle International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Lifestyle International

(Get Free Report)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, and leasing, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.