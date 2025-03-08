Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after buying an additional 1,452,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,738,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

