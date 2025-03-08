Andra AP fonden Has $12.95 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $76.80 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.29, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

