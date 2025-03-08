Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

CPT opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

