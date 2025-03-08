APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 50,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

APG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,307,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

