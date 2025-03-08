Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,577. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $80,820.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,298 shares of company stock worth $850,401. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,019,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,965,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

