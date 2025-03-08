Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

