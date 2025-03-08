Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after buying an additional 253,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

ACGL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

