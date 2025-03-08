Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal Sells 69,809 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $11,239,947.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,052.91. This represents a 69.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $125.23 and a 52 week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

