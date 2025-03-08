Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $169,852,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,987,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,826.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,698.88. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

