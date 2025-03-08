Arizona State Retirement System Buys 83 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,216,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,221,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,936,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,292.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,293.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

