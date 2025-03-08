Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.76 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

