Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $85.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.