Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 124,275 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,936,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,795,000 after buying an additional 550,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.08%.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,186.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $360,513.60. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $386,515 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

