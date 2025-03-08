Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in State Street by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

