Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Sells $304,002.50 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 26,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $304,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,205,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,859,018. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $677,981.88.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO opened at $11.82 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 716,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

