Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 12,155 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 837,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,919. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 234.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 716,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

