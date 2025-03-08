Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 33022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $917.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 829,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 173,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 269,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 713,010 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

