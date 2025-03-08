Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,072.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 168,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Free Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

