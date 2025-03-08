ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPRY. Oppenheimer began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SPRY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.03. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,148,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,246.84. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,359.26. The trade was a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11,951.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

