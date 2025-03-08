Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

