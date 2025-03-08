Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 295.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $315.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.25 and a 200-day moving average of $322.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.