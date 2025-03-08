Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

