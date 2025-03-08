Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,867,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

