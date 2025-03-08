Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.85 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,863 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

