Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 37,021 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

