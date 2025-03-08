Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,291 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

FANG stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

