Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 690.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,860,000.

BATS EFV opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

