Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2,100.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
