Assetmark Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.