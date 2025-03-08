Assetmark Inc. Buys 73,978 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 354.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Nasdaq by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 132,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

