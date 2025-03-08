Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,461 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,503,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $155.59 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

