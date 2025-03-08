Assetmark Inc. Purchases 70,208 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Sanofi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

