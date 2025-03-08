Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.06 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

