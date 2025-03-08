Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Reliance by 26.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $4,600,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.98 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.81.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

