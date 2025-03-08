Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

